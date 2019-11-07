Home States Odisha

Woman alleges misbehaviour by two men in Bhubaneswar

The woman claimed that the two men took her to an isolated place near Kalinga Nagar under Khandagiri police limits and misbehaved with her.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was allegedly misbehaved by two persons in a moving car on Wednesday evening. The woman, a native of Gania in Nayagarh district, had come to the Capital on the day to collect her CHSE certificate.

She reached Khandagiri Square at about 4.30 pm to board a vehicle to return home at Khurda when two men approached her in a car. They insisted to drop her at her house for whatever money she was willing to pay.

The woman claimed that the two men took her to an isolated place near Kalinga Nagar under Khandagiri police limits and misbehaved with her before abandoning her near a college along NH-16 under Khurda Town police limits.

Some locals informed Odisha Fire Service personnel who rescued her from the spot after 6.30 pm and rushed her to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Khurda. “I visited the hospital along with Khurda Town IIC and are waiting for her to file a complaint after her condition improves,” Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain said. Further action will be taken basing on the complaint, he added.

The woman reportedly told police that one of the persons, who allegedly misbehaved with her, is known to her. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said Khandagiri IIC has visited the hospital and investigation is on. She has been staying with her mother in Khurda for the last two years and working as a librarian at a college in Banki.

