Woman, lover held for killing husband

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old woman and her paramour for strangulating her husband to death with a plastic rope at Turla village in Jharbandh. The accused, Sajamani Kalet, murdered her husband Laxmikanta Kalet after the latter came to know about her illicit relationship with Tejabanta Podh of the same village.

On November 1, Sajamani had lodged a complaint with police accusing three villagers of murdering Laxmikanta. However, during the course of investigation, police came to know that the woman had killed her husband. During interrogation, she confessed to have strangulated Laxmikanta to death. Sajamani said she had falsely implicated the three villagers to mislead police.

Padampur SDPO PK Sahu said the accused was in an illicit relationship with Tejabanta. After Laxmikanta came to know about their relationship, he threatened them. On October 31 night, the woman and Tejabanta strangulated Laxmikanta with a plastic rope when he was asleep, he added.