Fake Maoist hurt in gunfight with police

The imposters were extorting money from the owner of SEPL stone crusher unit at Silipondi for the last four to five years.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: A fake Maoist was injured in a gunfight with police at Silipondi village in Machkund here late on Wednesday night. He was identified as Deepak of Marepeta village. The manager of a stone crusher unit, V Prasad Rao of Andhra Pradesh, also sustained injuries after being fired at by a group posing as Maoists.

Sources said, the imposters were extorting money from the owner of SEPL stone crusher unit at Silipondi for the last four to five years. They had again asked the crusher unit owner to pay Rs 10 lakh four days back.

The owner then reported the matter in Machkund police station. On Wednesday night, police received specific information that the group was roaming near the stone crusher unit to extort money and prepared themselves accordingly.

Meanwhile, the miscreants reached the unit and fired at Rao for informing police about them. Immediately after the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Rao to a hospital in Lamtaput. Meanwhile, another police team launched a search operation and managed to locate the imposters. The miscreants fired at the police team and the latter retaliated. In the gunfight, Deepak sustained bullet injuries and was captured while the others escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

A mauser pistol and ammunition were seized from Deepak who was admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital. Police said during interrogation, Deepak revealed the names of his accomplices. They are Laxman Sisa, Mahendra Sisa, Kailash Sisa, Santosh Sisa and two others of Silipondi village. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other fake Maoists.

