Mumbai-bound trains to run on diverted route

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mumbai-bound trains from East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction will run on diverted route for safety-related modernisation work between Kalaburgi and Savalgi stations in Wadi-Pune section for commissioning of doubling work.

As per the schedule, the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express will run on diverted route via Secunderabad-Nanded-Aurangabad-Manmad from both directions from November 20 to 25. It will not touch Begumpet, Lingampalli, Tandur, Seram, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur & Daund

The Pune-Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will run on diverted route via Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath-Latur Road-Kurduvadi stations from Bhubaneswar on November 26 and from Pune on November 28. The train will not touch stations between Vikarabad and Pune.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam from November 19 to 25 and from LTT from November 19 to 26 will run on diverted route via Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath-Latur Road-Kurduvadi stations from both the directions. The train will not touch stations between Vikarabad and Pune.

Amritsar special: ECoR has decided to run a special train towards Amritsar for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Puri-Amritsar-Puri special train will leave Puri at 11.35 pm on Saturday and reach Amritsar on Monday. In return direction, the train will leave Amritsar at 11.45 pm on November 12 and arrive at Puri on November 14.