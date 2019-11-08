Home States Odisha

Nalco net profit zooms past Rs 1,000 crore

The company’s net profit has zoomed from Rs 731 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,732 crore in 2018-19.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

NALCO logo

NALCO logo used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco has registered a net profit of over Rs 1,000 crore in the last four years with growth of around 29 per cent over the previous year.

The company’s net profit has zoomed from Rs 731 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,732 crore in 2018-19. It has also recorded the highest ever export earning of Rs 4,793 crore with growth of 18 per cent over the last fiscal. A company official said the leading alumina producer has achieved five-digit net sales turnover of Rs 11,386 crore in 2018-19, the highest since its inception, registering a growth of 21 per cent over 2017-18 surpassing the revenue of private competitors.

“Nalco has paid record dividend payout of Rs 1,072.73 crore, an increase from 114 per cent in 2017-18 to 115 per cent in 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each. This is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the company in 1981. It has also achieved capital expenditure of Rs 919 crore,” he said.

With 100 per cent capacity utilisation of North and Central blocks for a third consecutive year, the company has achieved highest ever alumina hydrate and metal production since inception besides highest ever production of value-added products and wind power generation.

It has also set global benchmarks in the production front by becoming the lowest cost producer of alumina in the world for three consecutive years and the lowest cost producer of bauxite in 2018-19.

“A new corporate plan was rolled out envisaging a seven-year strategy and a 15-year vision to improve the bottom line and top line of the company. It has identified functional and business initiatives to give the company a competitive edge to overcome the impact of commodity cycle,” the official informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Nalco
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp