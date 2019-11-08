Paddy purchase meet a damp squib in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers attending the District Level Paddy Procurement Committee meeting for 2019-20 Kharif marketing season (KMS) on Thursday staged a walkout alleging futility of the exercise.

The date for commencement of paddy procurement for the current KMS could not be finalised as the farmers left the meeting midway after giving their proposals to bring changes in the food policy of the Government.

Farmer leader and advisor of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan questioned the need for a meeting at the district level and stated that all decisions were being taken at the State-level.

He accused the State Government of centralising the process. Every decision is being taken at the State Capital. The committee meeting is confined to only finalisation of a date for commencement of paddy procurement, he said.

Farmers are opposing the introduction of centralised token, to be issued 15 days prior to procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers, for selling paddy at the market yard.

He said the district is expecting bumper paddy production during the current Kharif season. However, the Chief District Agriculture Officer has communicated the anticipated paddy yield rate at only 19 quintals per acre for irrigated land and 12 quintals per acre for non-irrigated land for the current KMS in Sambalpur. Despite drought in the last KMS, the paddy yield rate was fixed at 19 quintals per acre for irrigated and 13 quintals per acre for non-irrigated land.

Pradhan further said there should not be a uniform procurement policy for the entire State as paddy yield rates vary in different areas of Odisha. “Farmers demand that the Government should divide the State into three zones comprising Hirakud command area, coastal areas and non-irrigated areas of Western Odisha. Different policies should be made for paddy procurement in the three zones,” he said.

Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena said the farmers gave their suggestions during the meeting, the proceedings of which will be prepared and shared with the State Government. Official sources said 44,825 farmers in the district have registered online registration selling paddy during the current KMS.