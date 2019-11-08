Home States Odisha

Stray dogs have a free run in SCB Medical College

Hospital Superintendent Saroj Kanta Sahoo said he would direct the hospital manager to take necessary steps to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs in a corridor of Medicine Ward at SCB Medical College.

Stray dogs in a corridor of Medicine Ward at SCB Medical College. (Photo | EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here not only have to fight disease but also stray dogs. The dogs roam freely around the wards and also have access to hospital bathrooms and toilets.

The 2,164-bed hospital has 37 departments. Equipped with best doctors, the hospital is regarded as the premier Government-run referral hospital of the State. At least 6,000 patients visit the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital every day while the number of indoor patients is over 2,500.
However, attendants and family members of the patient have to remain vigilant at all times to avoid a dog bite.

The situation is, especially, grim in Surgery, Medicine and Gynaecology and Obstetrics wards. Despite deployment of 408 security guards who have been performing 24-hour duty in three shifts, the stray dogs cannot be prevented from entering corridors and wards of the hospital.

Five years ago in 2014, a stray dog had eaten out a portion of a foot of a dead HIV+ve patient inside the septic ward of the Surgery department. The incident was also brought to the notice of the Odisha Human Right Commission (OHRC). But, despite repeated complaints by the attendants, no action has been taken to curb the menace.

Stray dogs rummaging through the unattended hospital waste is a common sight. Sometimes the dogs are also found pulling out surgical and anatomical waste such as body parts and organs from the bins and eating those in full public view.

“There is no security for patients and their attendants in the hospital where stray dogs can be seen roaming close to them. So much so that the animals may times are snatching diet from patients. We are facing a dangerous situation especially during the time breakfast, lunch and dinner are served,” said an attendant Debadatta Puhan at the Surgery ward.

Hospital Superintendent Saroj Kanta Sahoo said he would direct the hospital manager to take necessary steps to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

“We will also ask the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to catch and shift the strays dogs from the campus,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB Medical College and Hospital Odisha stray dogs
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp