Five held for defrauding Rs 9 lakh on plea of installing cellphone tower   

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Cyber police busted an inter-State racket involved in duping gullible persons on the pretext of installing mobile tower and arrested five persons from Kolkata.Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani on Friday said the breakthrough came in course of investigation of a complaint lodged by P S Panda of Basanti Colony here in March. Panda was duped of Rs 9.84 lakh on the promise of getting good returns for installing Jio mobile tower on his land, he added.

The SP said the fraudsters, on a few occasions, contacted Panda over phone identifying themselves as employees of Reliance Jio. Citing different technical needs, they got Panda to deposit a total of `9.84 lakh in various instalments. The accused had also created a fake electronic record using the logo of Reliance Jio and issued the “Confirmation Letter For Networking System Installation”. The fraudsters were receiving the amount through a bank account in the name of BS Edutech, he informed.

Police also seized 16 mobile phones, 12 computers, 51 landline receivers, cash receipt books, one biometric device, 80 unused cheques, 154 cancellation cheques, 148 mobile phone SIMs and incriminating documents and materials. This apart, a cheque of SBI branch of Sundargarh town of `4.98 lakh, sent by one Chittaranjan Hote, in favour of the BS Edutech, was also seized.

Police said the arrested persons, Jayant Bannerje, Subhadeep Raha, Priyanshu Das, Buddha Sarkar and Rohit Sarkar, were operating their business from Kolkata on the pretext of installing mobile towers of Jio and Airtel and booked under several sections of IPC and IT Act. They would be taken on remand for further investigation.