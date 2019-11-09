Home States Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul: Incessant rains lash Kendrapara

The coastal district of Kendrapara experienced incessant rains on Friday due to the impact of cyclone Bulbul. 

Fishing boats moored in a seaside village ahead of cyclone Bulbul | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The coastal district of Kendrapara experienced incessant rains on Friday due to the impact of cyclone Bulbul. The cyclonic storm is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in the State as it makes way along the Odisha coast. Additional Director of Fishery (Marine) of Kujang Manas Sahoo said 50 fishing boats from West Bengal have taken shelter at Dhamara harbour due to the cyclone warning. “We are warning  fishermen against venturing into the sea through loudspeakers,” he said.

On the day, the sea was slightly rough and large number of fishing boats have already returned from the sea. Due to the cyclone warning, hundreds of boats remained anchored at the jetties in Kharinashi, Jamboo, Kajalapatia , Bahakuda and Talachua in the district.Sahoo said, “We recently organised awareness camps among fishermen in seaside villages in the district and persuaded them not to venture into the sea during inclement weather. The Fisheries department will take action against fishermen who ignore the adverse weather warning,” he added.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said the district administration is working with local sarpanchs and panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone in seaside villages of Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks.

“Since the coastal areas of the district are frequently hit by cyclones, we are taking the threat from Bulbul seriously and making sure that measures are put in place to mitigate the impact. The administration has also issued warning to people against visiting the seaside to avoid any untoward incident,” the Collector said and added that all the vulnerable areas have been brought under safety net.District Emergency Officer Sambeet Satapathy said two ODRAF and one NDRF team have been deployed in Kendrapara in view of the impending cyclone.

