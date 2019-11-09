Home States Odisha

Security beefed up in Odisha, Naveen urges everyone to accept Ayodhya verdict

Hours before the judgement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed everyone to maintain peace and harmony.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has beefed up security in the entire state to prevent any untoward incident following the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case of Ayodhya.

Hours before the judgement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Taking to Twitter, Naveen urged everyone to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute. “Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric,” he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) RP Koche said that police forces have been deployed and patrolling has been enhanced in sensitive pockets of the state. However, no law and order situation has been reported from any part of the State so far. "We are extremely alert and our efforts will be to avoid any untoward incident in the State," he said.

In one of the sensitive regions, Kendrapara, police is on high alert and have also requested people to maintain peace in the region. "Police arrangements have been made at different places like Kendrapara Town, Pattamundai, Patkura, and other areas in the district," Kendrapara SP Niti Shekhar said.

About eight platoons of police force have been deployed in the district and the situation is being closely monitored by five DSPs and other police officers.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in the country's history, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

