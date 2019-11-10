80 mobile loos for traffic cops across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has decided to install 80 mobile toilets in major cities and towns for convenience of traffic personnel on duty.



A mobile toilet has already been installed at Acharya Vihar in the city while seven others will be in place in next couple of days near traffic posts at Jayadev Vihar, Nicco Park, Nalco Square, among others.



Similarly, five mobile toilets will be installed in Cuttack and two each will be placed in Rourkela, Balasore, Sambalpur, Baripada, Angul, Berhampur and Puri within next four days.

Of the 80 toilets, Odisha Police has already procured 40 which will be provided to Paralakhemundi, Bhawanipatna, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Phulbani.



The remaining 40 mobile toilets will be provided to other districts of the State this year. Odisha Police had floated a tender to procure the facilities. The lavatories are specially designed with logo of Odisha Police embossed on them.

“Earlier, women traffic personnel were posted in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar only. But now they are being deployed across the State. Women traffic personnel often face problem due to lack of toilet facilities,” said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma.

“Due to lack of public toilets, the traffic personnel were forced to visit the lavatories in private establishments. When we expect our traffic personnel to do good work, we also have to look after their welfare,” he added.



Each mobile toilet has four compartments, two each for men and women traffic personnel. The toilet is equipped with a water tank, washbasin, exhaust fan and light for convenience of the users.