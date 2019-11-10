Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center inks pact with C-DAC for digitisation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center (AHRCC) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with C-DAC for the digitisation of records of the premier government-run cancer hospital of the state. The MoU was signed between AHRCC Director Professor Lalatendu Sarangi and Executive Director, C-DAC Vivek Khaneja in the presence of AHRCC Dean and Principal Prof Niranjan Rout.

Under e-sushrut application, the Center for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) will develop a software for AHRCC to store all information related to patients visiting the hospital.



Under the new system, any patient visiting the OPD or emergency department will be registered online and provided with unique identification number (UIDN). The number will help to store all details related to the patient in the server and any department can view it at any time.

This will also reduce the worry of patients who, now have to carry their documents and treatment-related papers from one department. Presently, the entire administrative works and record of patients are being maintained manually as a result of which a lot of time gets wasted in paper works and shifting of documents.

“Apart from streamlining the health care system and improving efficiency in the hospital, the digitisation will help in maintaining hospital base cancer registry (HBCR) which will facilitate research and planning towards controlling the increasing cancer scenario in the State,” said Professor Sarangi.