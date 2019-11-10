Odisha's Ambaguda Sal forest shrinking

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Ambaguda Sal Reserve Forest in Jeypore forest range is shrinking fast owing to encroachments and apathy of Forest department.



The forest has over 500 Sal tress and as it is located beside NH-26, its flora and fauna has suffered considerable damage due to encroachment by locals and outsiders. While a few locals have encroached upon the forest to extend the boundary of their land, outsiders have turned its various spots into parking lots.

The rampant encroachment of the forest can be attributed to absence of fencing around it. Demands of environmentalists to build a fence around the forest has not yet been met by the Forest department.



The Ambaguda Reserve Forest comprises three forest areas under Mazurmunda and is spread over 41 acres land.