Odisha's Ganjam's grievance cell loses credibility

BERHAMPUR: The 24X7 grievance redressal system, launched in Ganjam district two and a half months back, has lost its credibility as it has been able to resolve only 10 per cent of the complaints lodged by people.



In line with the 5T mantra of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, on August 22, had issued a helpline number 9437563800 to enable people to lodge their complaints.



The system helps citizens to lodge complaints against harassment by Government officials through WhatsApp or SMS.

Officials have been engaged in three shifts for the purpose. Kulange had assured that the grievances will be heard and addressed promptly. If any issue requires legal intervention, then the complainant will be informed regarding the same.

Since its launch, a total of 2,034 grievances were registered by the redressal system. But only 216 cases were solved while 10 grievances are pending in each of the 45 Government offices in the district till November 6.



The system, which was launched with a noble intention, has turned ineffective owing to apathy of officials to address public grievances.