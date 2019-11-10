Supreme Court order reaffirms secular values of India: Naveen Patnaik on Ayodhya judgement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon all to join together in harmony and brotherhood to carry out “this immensely important judicial order”. “We respect the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. It reaffirms the secular values of our country,” he said.

Hours before the judgement, the Chief Minister had appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Taking to Twitter, Naveen urged everyone to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute. “Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric,” he said.



President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya case. “I appeal to everyone to promote the ideals of peace, harmony and compassion in society and work towards strengthening our Constitution,” he said.

Earlier, the Government had beefed up security in the entire State to prevent any untoward incident. Chief Secretary AK Tripathy instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict.

Tripathy asked the authorities dealing with law and order situation to be on alert and watch the situation.

Director-General of Police (DGP) BK Sharma said elaborate security arrangements have been made in all sensitive places of the State.”



The preparedness had commenced a few days back and adequate force was deployed in each sensitive district. SPs and other senior officers were directed to monitor the situation,” he said.

Police also held discussions with community leaders and prominent persons to maintain peace following the verdict.



The DGP warned that stringent action will be taken against those found to be involved in disturbing the law and order situation. Patrolling in sensitive places were also increased.



“Police forces have been deployed and patrolling has been enhanced in the sensitive pockets of the State,” ADG Law and Order RP Koche said.

In one of the sensitive regions, Kendrapara, police were on high alert to maintain the law and order situation. Kendrapara police also requested the people to maintain peace in the region.



“Police arrangements have been made at different places like Kendrapara Town, Pattamundai, Patkura, and others,” Kendrapara SP Niti Shekhar said.



About eight platoons of police force have been deployed in the district and the situation is being closely monitored by five DSPs and other police officers.