300 villages to be connected with PMGSY roads in Ganjam

Proposal to hike daily wage of labourers engaged under MGNREGA to `188

Published: 11th November 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Roads
By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 300 villages in Ganjam would be connected by roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), said members of a two-member team from the Union Ministry of Rural Development, after reviewing the progress of the programme across the district.

The team, comprising Giriraj P Gupta and N R Bhanumurty, at a meeting here, reviewed various projects of the Central Government being implemented by District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in the district.

Expressing apprehension over quality of work being undertaken to build a PMGSY road in Bhanjanagar block, the team ordered a probe into the matter by experts.Besides, the team proposed to hike the daily wage of labourers engaged under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to `188. They also reviewed projects being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, National Pension System, Gram Panchayat Development Plan, Antyodaya Mission and  Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana across the district.

The team lauded Sitaram Sahu, a migrant labourer of Ekagharia village in Jagannathprasad block, who has become a small businessman by utilising various schemes of the Government.Similarly, the essence produced from lemon grass and its application in phenyl by SHG groups in the block impressed the team members.Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, Project Director, DRDA Siddhartha Sankar Swain, APD Rabinarayan Tripathy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Comments

