BJD hits out at Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for criticism of 5T plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra on Sunday hit out at BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi for her repeated criticism of 5T initiative launched by Odisha Government by stating that she seems to have developed an identity crisis.

“It seems she (Sarangi) is speaking against the 5T initiative out of jealousy. BJP-ruled States and even the Centre will soon start implementing 5T,” Patra told mediapersons here.

During a visit to Sambalpur, Sarangi had stepped up her attack on 5T initiative and said creation of a separate ‘power corridor’ will lead to an anomaly in administration and reduce the powers of ministers and senior officials.

“A separate power corridor is being created through this 5T in Odisha, which is not proper. It reduces the powers of the ministers, the secretaries and senior officers concerned and weakens institutions,” she said and added that it is also inappropriate for senior officers accompanying their juniors during official visits to different places.

The State Government recently introduced the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative, saying it was part of its efforts to provide good governance and to bring transformation.