BJP refutes State claim on holding up funds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday refuted the allegations of the State Government which claimed that the Centre has held up funds of over Rs 6,000 crore under various central sponsored schemes (CSS).

Claiming that the Narendra Modi Government has been providing generous assistance to the State, general secretary of BJP State unit Prithiviraj Harichandan said the poor track record of the BJD Government in fund utilisation is known to all.

He said the State has been surrendering funds received from the Centre every year. This is an attempt to misguide the people and cover up its inefficiency.

Daring the State Government to provide schematic details of pending claims and fund utilisation under CSS, Harichandan said release of central assistance largely depends on timely submission of utilisation certificates (UCs).

The BJP leader’s reaction came in response to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s direction to the office of the Residence Commissioner in New Delhi to do follow-up for release of funds pending with various ministries under different CSS. The Chief Minister reviewed the central fund release position under CSS in the National Capital on Saturday.

Harichandan further alleged that the State Government is misutilising central funds under rural housing schemes.