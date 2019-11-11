Home States Odisha

BJP refutes State claim on holding up funds

Harichandan further alleged that the State Government is misutilising central funds under rural housing schemes.

Published: 11th November 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday refuted the allegations of the State Government which claimed that the Centre has held up funds of over Rs 6,000 crore under various central sponsored schemes (CSS).
Claiming that the Narendra Modi Government has been providing generous assistance to the State, general secretary of BJP State unit Prithiviraj Harichandan said the poor track record of the BJD Government in fund utilisation is known to all.

He said the State has been surrendering funds received from the Centre every year. This is an attempt to misguide the people and cover up its inefficiency.

Daring the State Government to provide schematic details of pending claims and fund utilisation under CSS, Harichandan said release of central assistance largely depends on timely submission of utilisation certificates (UCs).

The BJP leader’s reaction came in response to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s direction to the office of the Residence Commissioner in New Delhi to do follow-up for release of funds pending with various ministries under different CSS. The Chief Minister reviewed the central fund release position under CSS in the National Capital on Saturday.

Harichandan further alleged that the State Government is misutilising central funds under rural housing schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP State Government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp