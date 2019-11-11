Congress issues warning to party dissidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Sunday adopted a tough stance against the dissidents by making it clear that there is no possibility of a change of State leadership in Odisha and issued a strong warning to those acting against the party’s principles in public.

“Niranjan Patnaik will continue as Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president and disciplinary action will be taken against those acting against the party principles in public,” Odisha Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh told mediapersons at New Delhi.

Singh asked party leaders to refrain from making comments in media regarding party’s position. “Congress is a family and there might be differences of opinion, but nothing should come through press. If anyone has any grievance, they can directly discuss with me or AICC president. Disciplinary action would be taken against those giving statements outside,” he said.

The Odisha in-charge said a talent search programme will be organised in Odisha to provide a platform to youngsters who want to contribute in the development of the State. All the appointments of district or block Congress presidents and even PCC office bearers will be done through a committee in a transparent manner.

Dissidence has again come to the fore in the State Congress with the pro-changers demanding removal of Patnaik and installation of Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim in his place. The move intensified after a closed door meeting of the dissidents here on November 3 where it was decided that the issue will be taken to the AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

On Sunday morning, supporters of OPCC president and some district presidents held a meeting here on Sunday.

“The meeting was neither in support nor against anybody. We assembled here to discuss strategies to strengthen our party,” former president of Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee Manas Choudhury said. Senior Congress leader Sambhunath Panigrahi said, “Disciplinary action needs to be taken against those trying to hatch a conspiracy against Patnaik for vested interests.”