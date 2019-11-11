Home States Odisha

Cyclone misery following pest menace

Since the blocks are in coastal area, water flooding the low lying crop lands is often saline due to tidal waves of the sea under the impact of cyclone.

Published: 11th November 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: For farmers of Baliapal and Bhograi blocks in Balasore district, their crop lands have failed to ensure a hassle-free harvest. From pest attacks to the recent rains induced by cyclone Bulbul, the coastal blocks have given farmers their fair share of sleepless nights.

“We have faced two major setbacks in just one month. First was the onslaught of pests and then the incessant rains due to the cyclone. Our paddy crops are now submerged in water and there is no system in place to drain out the water. The roadside channels are occupied by newly constructed houses,” said farmers Sushil and Brundaban Sahu of Baga village under Bhograi block.

Similarly, farmers of Pratapur, Jagei, Jamkunda, Talapada, Kalipada, Bishnupur, Chowmukh and Langaleswar villages of Baliapal and Basta blocks are a distressed lot as their crops are flooded with three feet water in the fields. Since the blocks are in coastal area, water flooding the low lying crop lands is often saline due to tidal waves of the sea under the impact of cyclone.

“Once the salt water enters the paddy field, there is no chance the crops would survive. Our hopes and hard work have gone in vain,” they rued. Chandan Kumar Sahu, another farmer of Pratapur village, said his paddy crop on two acres has been damaged due to heavy rains. “Three days ago, I had sprayed pesticides to prevent  pest attack but the rains washed them away and further destroyed the crops,” he said.
Deputy Director of district Agriculture department Kailash Parida said an agriculture team has been formed in each panchayat across the district. The Revenue Inspector and the agriculture team have been asked to inspect their designated areas for accessing the crop damage. “I suspect around 20 per cent of paddy crops has been damaged by the cyclone. Of the 12 blocks, Baliapal, Bhograi and Bahanaga were the most affected. “We will ascertain the exact quantum  of crop damage after the report comes,” said Parida.
Officials said the district had reportedly received 401 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp