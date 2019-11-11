Cyclone misery following pest menace

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: For farmers of Baliapal and Bhograi blocks in Balasore district, their crop lands have failed to ensure a hassle-free harvest. From pest attacks to the recent rains induced by cyclone Bulbul, the coastal blocks have given farmers their fair share of sleepless nights.

“We have faced two major setbacks in just one month. First was the onslaught of pests and then the incessant rains due to the cyclone. Our paddy crops are now submerged in water and there is no system in place to drain out the water. The roadside channels are occupied by newly constructed houses,” said farmers Sushil and Brundaban Sahu of Baga village under Bhograi block.

Similarly, farmers of Pratapur, Jagei, Jamkunda, Talapada, Kalipada, Bishnupur, Chowmukh and Langaleswar villages of Baliapal and Basta blocks are a distressed lot as their crops are flooded with three feet water in the fields. Since the blocks are in coastal area, water flooding the low lying crop lands is often saline due to tidal waves of the sea under the impact of cyclone.

“Once the salt water enters the paddy field, there is no chance the crops would survive. Our hopes and hard work have gone in vain,” they rued. Chandan Kumar Sahu, another farmer of Pratapur village, said his paddy crop on two acres has been damaged due to heavy rains. “Three days ago, I had sprayed pesticides to prevent pest attack but the rains washed them away and further destroyed the crops,” he said.

Deputy Director of district Agriculture department Kailash Parida said an agriculture team has been formed in each panchayat across the district. The Revenue Inspector and the agriculture team have been asked to inspect their designated areas for accessing the crop damage. “I suspect around 20 per cent of paddy crops has been damaged by the cyclone. Of the 12 blocks, Baliapal, Bhograi and Bahanaga were the most affected. “We will ascertain the exact quantum of crop damage after the report comes,” said Parida.

Officials said the district had reportedly received 401 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.