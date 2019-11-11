Home States Odisha

Farmers in distress as cyclone 'Bulbul' wreaks havoc on paddy crops in Odisha

While crops on 50,000 hectares damaged, farmers have sought relaxation in procurement norms to the overcome losses.

Published: 11th November 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop damaged in Jagatsinghpur district

Paddy crop damaged in Jagatsinghpur district| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Paddy farmers are in distress as heavy rainfall and strong wind during cyclone Bulbul has damaged their standing crops on thousands of hectares of land in different areas of the district. Paddy was cultivated on 86,220 hectare of land in the district.

The farmers, who had procured certified seeds from the Agriculture department and Odisha Seed Supply Corporation (OSSC), were hoping for a bumper crop. However, despite supply of poor quality of seeds to them, they had kept their hopes alive. Now, the cyclone has dealt a heavy blow to them.

The farmers had cultivated Puja, Sarala, Swarana Sub 1, 1018, Kalachampa, RGL and Varsha varieties of paddy. The crops were in flowering stage. It is estimated that paddy crop on around 50,000 hectare of land was damaged.

Khetra Mohan Behera, a farmer from Redhua village in Raghunathpur block, said the unwanted rainfall and storm has left the paddy farmers worried as it is not only going to affect production but also lead to deterioration in quality of the produce. The farmers in the district have demanded relaxation in procurement norms so that they can overcome their losses.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Agriculture Rabi Narayan Mohapatra said a team has been engaged to assess the damage to paddy crop across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Seed Supply Corporation Odisha Agriculture department Odisha paddy crops Cyclone Bulbul
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp