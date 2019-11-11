Home States Odisha

Heavy blow to betel leaf growers

Published: 11th November 2019

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With their crops damaged in cyclone Bulbul, the fate of betel leaf, paddy and vegetable farmers in the district hangs in balance.Around 2,000 betel leaf farmers have been hit by the storm in the district. Mohan Mandal, a farmer of Jamboo village, said the cyclone has dealt a heavy blow to betel leaf farmers in the district who are already suffering owing to Government’s apathy towards their plight.

Ajay Sahoo of Talachua village said due to indifference of Government and insurance firms, the betel leaf farmers in the district had not insured their crops.Similar is the plight of paddy farmers in the district. Paddy crop over three acre  land belonging to Ramesh Sutar of Aul was damaged in the storm. “We were going to harvest the crops in a week. But now everything is destroyed. The thought of not being able to repay our bank loan is troubling us,” he said.

Manoj Pradhan of Sialia village had grown vegetables over three acre land. He had taken a loan of `30,000 from agricultural society but with his crop damaged, Manoj appealed to the Government to come to his rescue.

Gayadhar Dhal, a farmer leader, said every year farmers of the district face crop loss due to either floods or inadequate rainfall. But the authorities only pay lip service to the farmers’ problems, he said.
Meanwhile, Chief District Agriculture Officer Mahesh Prasad Rath said all block agriculture officers have been directed to submit report on crop loss. He said that the affected farmers will be provided assistance.

