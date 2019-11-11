Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to make aerial survey of Bulbul-hit areas today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will make an aerial survey of cyclone Bulbul affected districts on Monday afternoon and review damage and restoration measures at the Lok Seva Bhavan in the evening.

Nearly three lakh hectares of crop area including horticulture crops have been affected out of which about two lakh hectares have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more. Detailed inquiry of crop damage by the joint teams comprising agriculture and revenue department officials are expected to be completed within a week.

Five districts - Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj - have been mostly affected due to the cyclone. Jajpur district has also been partially affected.

As per initial report, about 5500 houses have been damaged due to the cyclone. Official sources said detailed assessment of house damage will be completed within a week.

As many as 8218 persons were evacuated in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts and placed in 91 shelters. According to the situation report of the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, all of them have returned to their homes.

Besides, 653 piped water supply (PWS) systems had broke down due to power disruption in Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara districts. About 174 PWSs have been restored after restoration of power supply while 45 PWSs are being operationalised through Genset.

Drinking water is being supplied in the remaining affected areas through water tankers/Sintex tanks. Remaining water supply systems are expected to restored by November 12.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy also reviewed the situation at a high level meeting. After the meeting, the SRC said reports about death of three persons during the cyclone were investigated. All the three deaths were reported from Kendrapara. While two deaths were not due to the cyclone, death of a 72-year-old man is being investigated, Jena said and added that Kendrapada collector has been asked to inquire into the matter.

The situation report of the office of the SRC, however, claimed that there has been no death due to Bulbul.