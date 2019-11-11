Power boats for cut-off villages

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Power boat services were started on Saturday to connect 16 cut-off villages inside Indravati reservoir to the mainland.

Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda and Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Disari inaugurated two power boats procured by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Thuamul Rampur at a cost of Rs 25 lakh each.

The boats have a capacity to carry 60 passengers. Till now, country boats were the only medium for villagers to cross the reservoir.

The State Government has proposed to construct a bridge over the reservoir at an estimated cost of `54 crore. However, no bidder has turned up for the project though tender has been called for five times. PWD Executive Engineer Ajit Babu said steps are being taken for fresh tender.