Removal of officials to delay railway project

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the removal of two key officials, the Bimlagarh-Talcher rail project is likely to miss its revised deadline of December 2022.

Bimlagarh-Talcher Sangram Samiti president A P Biswal said the transfer of Bonai tehsildar and removal of an experienced retired Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) from the project will slow down the pace of land acquisition.

The development assumes significance as Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), in a reply to Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary Bimal Bisi, on September 10 had stated that the project is likely to be completed by December 2022 subject to availability of Government and private land.

Biswal said after sustained pressure, a retired revenue officer was appointed LAO for Sundargarh, but he did not deliver as per expectations. Later, an experienced retired revenue officer, A K Singh, replaced the non-performing LAO. Singh was given the additional responsibility of land acquisition in Deogarh.

Singh, over the past few months, speeded up the process by handing over the forest land to ECoR and alienating the Government land. The process of acquisition of private land also progressed well.