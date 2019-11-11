Youth held for raping disabled girl

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old differently-abled girl at her residence in Khurda district on Saturday.The accused identified as Kanha Sahoo (20) is a relative of the victim and was staying in the same locality along with his grandparents. The girl is deaf and dumb.

The incident occurred when Sahoo visited the girl’s house when her mother was not present. The victim’s mother is employed as a domestic help and was away for work.

The victim’s mother then lodged a complaint with Khurda Town police in this regard. Later, police called an interpreter from Bhubaneswar who assisted them in recording the victim’s statement.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 376 (2)(f)(i)(n) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was produced before a court on Sunday,” a police officer said. “The victim was sent for a medical examination and we are waiting to receive the report. Further investigation is on,” he added.