3 killed in road mishaps

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BERHAMPUR: Driver of a tractor was killed and 20 labourers injured in when a tractor overturned near Marakuta village in Jharsuguda on Monday.

Labourers were going to the village in the tractor. Sources said the tractor driver was speeding and after reaching Marakuta, he lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The tractor overturned killing the driver on the spot. The injured labourers were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda and later in the day, two of them were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, as their condition deteriorated. A case has been registered.

In Ganjam district, two persons were killed and three others injured in separate road mishaps on Monday. One Saroj Swain died on the spot when his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle near Dhabalapur under Seragada police, injuring three others including two women. Police reached the spot and sent the three to a local hospital. Later, body of the deceased was sent for autopsy.

In another mishap, K Trupti Dora, a Plus-III student, was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck on Ranjhali bridge under Purusotompur police.Trupti was returning home after celebrating her birthday with friends. Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the family of the deceased. Traffic between Purusotompur and Berhampur was disrupted for over three hours due to the blockade.