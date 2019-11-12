Home States Odisha

Ad hoc lecturers demand job regularisation

As per the government notification issued on October 14, the contract of ad hoc lecturers working over five years, will not be renewed once it expires on May 31, 2020.

BHUBANESWAR: Ad hoc lecturers working in government degree colleges and higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges) in Odisha face job threat as the State Government has decided to terminate them and conduct fresh recruitment to the vacant posts.

The Higher Education department has taken a decision to terminate these lectures at a time when a meeting has already taken place in June 2018 to discuss about their regularisation.

The department, which has issued requisition to Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct recruitment to 606 lecturer posts this year, has decided to disengage 120 ad hoc lecturers it had appointed in government degree colleges in 2014.

The department, which has issued requisition to Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct recruitment to 606 lecturer posts this year, has decided to disengage 120 ad hoc lecturers it had appointed in government degree colleges in 2014.

It has also decided to disengage 67 ad hoc lecturers engaged in Junior Colleges (now separated from the Higher Education department) recruited the same year. With only six months left, the ad hoc teachers have now sought intervention of Higher Education Minister and Chief Secretary demanding regularisation of their job.

Members of Ad hoc Degree College Teachers’ Association said their appointment was done as per the UGC guidelines and career assessment from HSC to PhD. The government can regularise us and conduct recruitment to the remaining vacancies, the association said.

Though the Higher Education department plans to increase age limit to 48 years and make recruitment through career assessment, the ad-hoc teachers opposed it citing the liberal marking in many colleges these days.

The lecturers said they played a key role in improving the standard of education in government colleges. Besides, they have been instrumental in facilitating good score for their colleges during NAAC assessment.

“The mental pressure we bear because of the fear of losing job is also affecting the teaching process in the colleges,” an ad hoc faculty said, while urging government to take prompt measures for their regularisation. The Higher Education officials could not be reached for their comments on this issue.

