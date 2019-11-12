Home States Odisha

Artistes of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav in Odisha stand with Bhubaneswar Pradhan as Kansa

The Bargarh Dhanu Yatra's organising panel has decided to select new artistes for the role of Kansa.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

File pic of Bhubaneswar Pradhan during Dhanu Yatra

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Artistes from across the district are up against the decision of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti to replace Bhubaneswar Pradhan who has been essaying the character of Dhanu Yatra’s protagonist, Kansa for the last two years.

Bhubaneswar was selected by the Samiti for the role of Kansa after an audition in 2017.The 71st edition of the festival, considered the largest open air theatre in the world, will be held in Bargarh from December 31 to January 10.

Members of Bargarh Zilla Milita Kalakar Mancha led by Padmashri awardee Haladhar Nag submitted a memorandum to Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan on Monday demanding not the change Bhubaneswar for the role. The memorandum stated that Bhubaneswar performed outstandingly as Kansa in last two years.

When Bhubaneswar was selected after audition, the Samiti had assured him that he would perform the role for three years. However, before completion of three years, it issued a notification for selection of artistes to essay different characters including Kansa in Dhanu Yatra. Earlier, Paschim Odisha Dhanu Yatra Kalakar Sangha had demanded not to hold audition for the role of Kansa.

The Samiti took the decision to hold audition for the selection of the artistes during the preparatory meeting of the festival on November 2. Subsequently, it issued notification and invited applications from artistes from November 6.

Member of artiste coordination committee of the festival, Ashok Behera said they have decided to hold audition for the role of  Kansa, ministers of Kansa and chief commanders of the demon king.

During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into Mathura. River Jeera symbolically represents river Yamuna and Ambapali, which is located on the other side of the river Jeera, turns into Gopapur. Kansa is the central character of the Dhanu Yatra and its theme is borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna are enacted at 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapur. The 11-day festival begins with birth of Lord Krishna and ends with death of tyrannical Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen. Around 3,000 artistes of 120 cultural troupes from across the country performed during the festival.

TAGS
Dhanu Yatra Bargarh Zilla Milita Kalakar Mancha Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti Bhubaneswar Pradhan Kansa Dhanu Yatra
