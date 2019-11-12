BJP seeks aid for farmers in Odisha who lost crops in cyclone 'Bulbul'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday urged the State Government to compensate the crop loss of farmers in areas affected by cyclone Bulbul.

A delegation of State unit of BJP led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik visited cyclone-hit areas of Rajnagar, Aul and Pattamundai of Kendrapara district and met the families who have lost their dear ones in the calamity.

Making on-the-spot verification of damage occured to standing kharif crops, Naik said the Government relief has not reached to many affected families.

The BJP team alleged that the Government is yet to reach all the cyclone affected people. Stating that relief materials are yet to be supplied to the affected people, the saffron party leaders alleged that the Government has completely failed to manage the post-cyclone situation.

While demanding immediate financial assistance to the people whose houses have been damaged by the cyclone, Naik said there is an urgent need to provide safe drinking water and restoration of drinking water projects.

As per the preliminary estimate, kharif crops mostly paddy on around 3 lakh hectare have been affected in six districts. The farmers should be compensated for the lost crops so that they can go for the rabi crops.