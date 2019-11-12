Home States Odisha

BJP seeks aid for farmers in Odisha who lost crops in cyclone 'Bulbul'

The BJP on Monday urged the State Government to compensate the crop loss of farmers in areas affected by cyclone Bulbul.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop damaged in Jagatsinghpur district

Paddy crop damaged in Jagatsinghpur district| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday urged the State Government to compensate the crop loss of farmers in areas affected by cyclone Bulbul.

A delegation of State unit of BJP led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik visited cyclone-hit areas of Rajnagar, Aul and Pattamundai of Kendrapara district and met the families who have lost their dear ones in the calamity.

Making on-the-spot verification of damage occured to standing kharif crops, Naik said the Government relief has not reached to many affected families.

The BJP team alleged that the Government is yet to reach all the cyclone affected people. Stating that relief materials are yet to be supplied to the affected people, the saffron party leaders alleged that the Government has completely failed to manage the post-cyclone situation.

While demanding immediate financial assistance to the people whose houses have been damaged by the cyclone, Naik said there is an urgent need to provide safe drinking water and restoration of drinking water projects.

As per the preliminary estimate, kharif crops mostly paddy on around 3 lakh hectare have been affected in six districts. The farmers should be compensated for the lost crops so that they can go for the rabi crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP Cyclone Bulbul Pradipta Kumar Naik Odisha crop loss Odisha crop compensation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp