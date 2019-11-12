Damaged road in Odisha's Malkangiri district puts commuters at risk

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A three-km road stretch from Balimela Power House to Surlikonda barrage in Malkangiri district has turned into a commuter’s nightmare.

Constructed as an approach road to the 35-km main road connecting Maoist-affected Gompakonda area from Surlikonda barrage under centrally-sponsored ‘Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) Affected Areas’ scheme, it was dug up by a contractor few months back and remains unattended ever since.

“It is a bumpy ride on the three-km stretch. The road condition gets worse during rains with water-filled potholes posing serious risk to the users”, said a resident of Niladrinagar near Surlikonda barrage, Nakul Mallick. As the road leads to Balimela College, students use the damaged stretch daily to reach the institution and several accidents have been reported.

Locals said unless the approach road is relaid, the 35-km LWE scheme road being constructed from Surlikonda barrage to Gompakonda at the expenditure of Rs 25 crore would serve no purpose. The LWE road was sanctioned in 2017-18 to Roads and Buildings division.

While work on this road has been started, that on the approach road could not start as it is yet to be decided who would execute it. Sources said the approach road will be handed over to Malkangiri Rural Division II and tender has been floated for undertaking repair of the potholes.