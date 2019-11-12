Home States Odisha

Govt to provide training to technical educational faculties

The move from the state government comes shortly after it started sending ITI and polytechnic faculties to Singapore for skill training.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has decided to rope institutes of national repute in and outside Odisha to impart training to faculties of government engineering colleges and polytechnics to upgrade their knowledge and ensure quality teaching. State PSUs will also be for the purpose.

The move from the state government comes shortly after it started sending ITI and polytechnic faculties to Singapore for skill training.The Directorate of Technical Education Training under Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has approached five premier technical institutes to impart short-term faculty training programme to lecturers and senior lecturers of Government Engineering Schools and Polytechnics.

Those are Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Nettur Technical Training Foundation Bengaluru, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology-Bhubaneswar, Central Tool Room and Training Centre-Bhubaneswar and Regional Telecom Training Centre-Bhubaneswar.

Besides, DTET has also approached Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The Directorate, in its letter to these institutes, has sought to know if they have any scope to provide a short term faculty training programme of one to three weeks for lecturers of Government Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics on technical subjects.

Meanwhile, officials of SDTE said as part of its plan to send 125 faculties and principals from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnics to Singapore for a two-week pedagogy and advanced skill training programme, two batches of faculties have been sent this month.

A batch of 25 ITI faculties have been sent to ITE Education Services (ITEES) Singapore for two-week training on November 2, while a batch of 40 polytechnic principals and faculties have been sent to Nanyang Polytechnic Singapore for their training on November 9. The officials said 50 more ITI faculties will be sent to ITEES Singapore for their training in next two phases soon.

Officials said such training will help the State Government in introducing advanced skill courses for ITI and Diploma students and make them job ready for international market.

