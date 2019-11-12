One lakh devotees visit Odisha's Dhabaleswar temple

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Over a lakh devotees thronged the State’s famous Shaivite shrine Dhabaleswar temple here on the occasion of Bada Osa on Monday. The servitors decorated the Lord in Badasinghar Besha and offered Gaja Bhoga, a Linga-shaped cake made of rice powder, sugar, gur, moong and coconut. Later, the Gaja Bhoga was distributed among the devotees.

The Cuttack district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free conduct of rituals and darshan for devotees. Large boats were also provided to ferry devotees to the shrine which is situated in an island in Mahanadi river. The entire shrine was put under CCTV surveillance.

Several first-aid and information centres were opened to assist the devotees. In view of the massive footfall, the administration provided uninterrupted power and drinking water supply at the shrine. As many as 16 platoons of police force, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of nearby colleges were deployed to control the crowd on the suspension bridge.

Athagarh Sub-Collector and Endowment Officer Amiya Kumar Sahoo said more than one lakh devotees thronged Dhabaleswar temple. “We expect a similar footfall on Kartika Purnima on Tuesday,” he added.

Prayers offered at Gupteswar

JEYPORE: Devotees offered prayers at the cave shrine of Gupteswar on the occasion of last Monday of the Hindu month of Kartika. Since early morning, people of Koraput and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh took holy dip in Pataliganga river and offered prayers to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity. The temple administration informed that at least 20,000 devotees visited the shrine on the day.