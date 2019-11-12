Home States Odisha

Rourkela Development Authority officer puts RTI information cost at Rs 2.18 lakh

The cost includes three months’ salary for three persons who would be engaged to collect the decades old data.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Public Information Officer (PIO) of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) has asked an RTI applicant to deposit Rs 2.18 lakh towards furnishing information about shops with the civic body. The cost includes three months’ salary for three persons who would be engaged to collect the decades old data.

On October 14, a city resident Bijay Pradhan had filed an RTI application seeking information regarding details of total shops with the RDA and the amount received against renewals of these outlets.

The RDA officer, in a letter dated on November 7, asked Pradhan to deposit Rs 2,18,363 in 15 days or else the application would stand rejected. The PIO stated that the information sought was around 30-40 years old and a minimum of three persons in the rank of Collection Assistant would be engaged for three months to collect the data.

Besides, monthly salary of each person will be Rs 24,304 and a total of Rs 2,18,363 will be required to engaged the personnel for three months.The PIO further said cost of photocopies of the data will be intimated to the RTI applicant later and the information provided after three months.

Pradhan said it is a mischievous attempt to suppress information and blatant mockery of the RTI Act.
“Nowhere in the Act it is mentioned that applicant would bear the cost of manpower used in digging out information. Salaried Government employees are engaged to provide information and whenever necessary, the applicant bears the cost of photocopies,” he said.

On Monday, Pradhan brought the matter to the notice of Rourkela ADM and RDA Secretary Dr Yeddula Vijay.The RTI applicant said the RDA Secretary summoned PIO DN Nayak and simultaneously, assured to look into the matter.

