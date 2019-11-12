Home States Odisha

Seven-storey tower to house all government offices in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to bring all Government offices in Ganjam under one roof, the district administration will construct a seven-storey administrative tower at Chhatrapur.

The old collectorate of Ganjam at Chhatrapur would be demolished and the 2.15 lakh square feet area will be used to construct a multi-storeyed complex with three blocks. The new seven-storey building will house 39 Government offices including that of the district Collector.

Sources said the first block will house the offices of the Collector, Election Officer, Red Cross, Land Acquisition, Nizarat, District Information and Public Relation as well as the Right to Information Cell. Besides, it will have the offices of Emergency, Establishment, Panchayati raj, Civil Supply, Revenue, Planning, Social Security, and Labour departments.

The second block would have Record Room and a conference hall having a capacity of 250 seats. The third block will house the canteen, recreation centre, gym, ATM counter and coffee shop in an area of 11,000 square feet.

The administrative tower will accommodate 39 officers, 240 clerks and 127 Class IV employees. The Public Works department (PWD)has already prepared the design of the proposed tower. The cost of the project has been estimated at `94 crore, official sources said.

Executive Engineer of Southern Circle, PWD Binod Kumar Padhi has already prepared the detailed project report (DPR). Padhi said the DPR has been sent to the PWD Chief Engineer for approval. Construction work would start after the final approval.

Apart from Ganjam, the State Government has planned to construct such administrative tower in Jajpur district.

