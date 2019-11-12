Stormy winter session expected at Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, is all set to be stormy, with Opposition BJP and Congress planning to corner the Government over a range of issues, including the recently launched 5T initiative and cases of sexual harassment.

Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said the BJP will raise several issues, including the deteriorating law and order situation, growing atrocities on women, cases of sexual harassment and the issue of missing key of Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar during the session. The State Government’s delay in tabling the report of Judicial Commission on Jagannath temple reforms will also be raised, he added.

Besides, the BJP members will highlight the Government’s partisan approach in the distribution assistance to the people affected by cyclone Fani, Naik said and added that those having links with the ruling party have been given more than one housing units while the ones actually in need of help were denied help. “We will also draw attention to the benefits availed by the ruling party members under KALIA scheme, meant for farmers,” he said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said the Congress will demand a discussion on the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar charter launched by the Government to weed out corruption as the Government is shielding some senior bureaucrats who are neck deep in corruption.

Referring to the deteriorating law and order in the State, Mishra alleged that the Government is using the administration and police against the opposition party leaders. He also came down heavily on the Government for its failure in providing post-cyclone assistance to the affected people of Balangir and other cyclone-hit districts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, however, sought the cooperation of the opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. “The treasury bench is ready for discussion on any issue raised by opposition,” he said.

The Minister said the winter session will have 30 working days, of which 21 have been earmarked for official business. The first Supplementary Budget for 2019-20 fiscal will be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on the opening day and the Appropriation Bill on supplementary expenditure will be placed before the House on November 25.