Home States Odisha

Stormy winter session expected at Odisha Assembly

Opposition BJP and Congress are planning to corner the Government over a range of issues, including the recently launched 5T initiative and cases of sexual harassment.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, is all set to be stormy, with Opposition BJP and Congress planning to corner the Government over a range of issues, including the recently launched 5T initiative and cases of sexual harassment.

Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said the BJP will raise several issues, including the deteriorating law and order situation, growing atrocities on women, cases of sexual harassment and the issue of missing key of Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar during the session. The State Government’s delay in tabling the report of Judicial Commission on Jagannath temple reforms will also be raised, he added.

Besides, the BJP members will highlight the Government’s partisan approach in the distribution assistance to the people affected by cyclone Fani, Naik said and added that those having links with the ruling party have been given more than one housing units while the ones actually in need of help were denied help. “We will also draw attention to the benefits availed by the ruling party members under KALIA scheme, meant for farmers,” he said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said the Congress will demand a discussion on the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar charter launched by the Government to weed out corruption as the Government is shielding some senior bureaucrats who are neck deep in corruption.

Referring to the deteriorating law and order in the State, Mishra alleged that the Government is using the administration and police against the opposition party leaders. He also came down heavily on the Government for its failure in providing post-cyclone assistance to the affected people of Balangir and other cyclone-hit districts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, however, sought the cooperation of the opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. “The treasury bench is ready for discussion on any issue raised by opposition,” he said.

The Minister said the winter session will have 30 working days, of which 21 have been earmarked for official business. The first Supplementary Budget for 2019-20 fiscal will be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on the opening day and the Appropriation Bill on supplementary expenditure will be placed before the House on November 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Odisha winter session Odisha BJP Odisha Congress Pradipta Kumar Naik
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp