Strike at Odisha's Kaniha coal mine hits coal supply

Production in the mine, which generates 20,000 to 25,000 tonne coal every day, was paralysed on Saturday following demonstration by Jarada villagers over certain issues.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:54 AM

For representational purpose. (Inimage: NTPC-Kaniha power plant.)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Coal supply to NTPC-Kaniha from the Kaniha coal mine of MCL has been stopped for the last two days due to protest by drivers and helpers.

As there is a no work, no pay policy in place in MCL, the authorities concerned did not pay contractual drivers and helpers employed in the mine. Protesting this, at least 300 drivers and helpers of Kaniha mine paralysed coal production from Saturday. Alleging that the move to stop their wages was unjustified, they demanded payment of their wages.

A higher authority of MCL said no work no pay policy has been in force in Talcher to stop payment to workers on days when they stop work in the mines. He added that efforts are on to solve the impasse at the earliest to resume production.

NTPC-Kaniha takes 20,000 tonne of coal from the mine every day.

