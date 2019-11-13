Approval must in rural areas for multi-storey structure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has made it mandatory to obtain permission from district planning agency through respective panchayat samitis for construction of three-storey buildings. As per a recent gazette notification, people willing to construct multi-storey buildings in rural areas, outside the jurisdiction of Development Authorities/Regional Improvement Trusts or Special Planning Authorities, will have to apply to their panchayat samitis for construction of G+2 buildings and plans for built up area exceeding 500 sq metre.

The Panchayat Samitis in turn will forward the applications to the District Town Planning Units (DTPUs) concerned for technical sanction. The DTPUs will obtain concurrence of Director of Town Planning, Odisha and accordingly communicate the technical sanction to the Panchayat Samiti concerned for issue of final approval to applicants.

Buildings on land upto 500 sq metre and of G+2 height and layout plan upto one acre are exempted from the plan approval. The decision has been taken by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department in consultation with Housing and Urban Development Department.Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the decision has been taken to regulate construction of multi-storey buildings, apartments, group housing projects, commercial buildings and layout plans in rural areas besides providing required and adequate basic services and off site infrastructure.

“Commercial buildings including shopping malls, educational institutions and housing projects are being constructed in rural areas without planning for sewerage and drainage systems. The rule will help keep a tab on such constructions. Its violation will be dealt with strictly,” Jena said.If the construction activities taken up without prior approval of the development authorities within the jurisdiction of the town planning agencies or rural areas, the buildings can be regularised by way of compounding as per the prevailing regulations.

The notification stated that 50 per cent of the compounding fees collected by the planning authorities will be deposited with the gram panchayat concerned before regularising the building plans or with the panchayat samiti before technical sanction by DTPUs.However, Odisha Special Planning Authorities and Regional Improvement Trusts Common Planning and Building Standard Rules, 2017 will be applicable in the rural areas in the absence of separate planning and building standard rules and regulations to deal with the technical sanction outside the jurisdiction of town planning.