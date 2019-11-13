Home States Odisha

Beggars have a booming  time on Kartika Purnima 

 Residents of Sambalpur flocking to temples on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on Tuesday were greeted by hundreds of beggars sitting along the roads to receive alms from people.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:55 AM

Beggars sitting along the stretch of road between Balibandha and Badabazar

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Residents of Sambalpur flocking to temples on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on Tuesday were greeted by hundreds of beggars sitting along the roads to receive alms from people. The scene, though not uncommon, has brought to fore the district administration’s futile attempts to make the city beggar-free.The stretch of road between Balibandha and Badabazar has nearly six temples including the shrine of Maa Samleswari. On the day, the number of beggars waiting at the roadside on this stretch went up significantly in view of the huge volume of devotees visiting the temples to offer prayers.

Usually, most of the beggars take their place at the roadside a night before Kartika Purnima. Beside the destitute, families, senior citizens and women are found begging at the place. As devotees consider it to be auspicious to donate something to the needy on the day, beggars gather in large numbers to collect as much offerings as possible. Other than cash, people offer food grains, pulses and used clothes to beggars.

However, not all those who seek alms from devotees are beggars. Sources said many people pretend as beggars to cash in on the festive occasion. These imposters take their place among the beggars due to the greed of getting easy money and food. A priest of Samleswari temple identified a few such people sitting with the beggars and said on usual days, they earn money by doing petty jobs like sweeping shops near the temple.

But during festivals, they act as beggars as people voluntarily offer them money and other things. As the police make no effort to evacuate them, the temple sites are flooded with beggars, said the priest.
District Social Security Officer Rabindra Satpathy said, “We have launched an initiative ‘Sakhyam’ to counsel beggars and provide necessary benefits to them. We have already identified a number of beggars and will provide them financial support.” 

He further informed that the district administration was aware of the fake beggars. “The only way to evacuate these people is to declare the areas near temples as No Beggar Zone. However, this is not feasible as it will also restrict the needy who depend on alms to survive. Discussions are on in this matter and we will take necessary action soon,” Satpathy added.

In April last year, the administration had identified 223 beggars from nine blocks of the district and conducted a workshop to rehabilitate them. However, the efforts did not yield the desired response as only 37 out of 223 beggars agreed to accept the benefits proposed by the administration.

