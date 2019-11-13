Home States Odisha

Centralised token irks farmers  

Introduction of centralised token for paddy procurement in the current kharif season has irked farmers who have decided not to abide by the new rule.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Introduction of centralised token for paddy procurement in the current kharif season has irked farmers who have decided not to abide by the new rule. As per the centralised token system, tokens will be issued 15 days prior to procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the market yards. 

Procurement of kharif paddy will begin from November 15. Farmers said instead of decentralising the system which would allow them to sell surplus paddy, Government is centralising the entire procurement system. Member of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan said farmers of the district will participate in paddy procurement but they will not abide by the centralised token system. 

Civil Supplies Officer Ranjan Seth they would follow the guidelines of State Government on procurement. The Government will take a decision whether to withdraw the centralised token system or not, he added. 
Paddy sale from Nov 22Jharsuguda: Paddy procurement in Jharsuguda will begin on November 22. Procurement will be done through 40 mandis and 32 PACS. This was decided at a meeting held here on Tuesday in the presence of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and ADM Pradeep Sahoo. While no procurement target has been fixed by the administration so far, eight millers will take part in the system.

