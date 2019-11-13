Devotees witness Rajarajeswari Besha

By Express News Service

PURI: Laksh of devotees witnessed Rajarajeswari Besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Jagannath temple on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on Tuesday, the concluding day of holy Odia month Kartika. Hundreds of Kartika Brata observers gathered at Pancha Tirtha (Indradyumna, Markanda, Narendra, Swetaganga and Mahodadhi (sea) and other water bodies to take a holy dip. Later, they thronged the temple to offer prayers. After observance of Mangal Arati, Abakash, Mailum, Suryapuja and Rosahoma rituals, the deities were dressed up in Sunabesha or the Rajarajeswari Besha.

People also floated tiny boats on water bodies to mark the Boita Bandana ceremony, recounting the glorious past of overseas trade and commerce. They carried the holy basil tree (Tulasi) along with them and offered prayers placing it on the beach. They took holy dip in Mahodadhi, a 5 km stretch on the sea along the Puri coast, and offered prayers to the rising Sun.

Hundreds of life guards were deployed along the sea beach to prevent drowning, while police personnel were deployed in and around the temple for smooth conduct of the ritual. Temple chief administrator Krishan Kumar, District Magistrate Balwant Singh and SP Umashankar Dash oversaw the arrangements. Similar Boita Bandana ceremonies were observed at Chandra Bhaga in Konark, Jahaniapeer beach in Astaranga and Chilika lake.

Boita Bandana observed

In Ganjam, people across the district thronged the water bodies on Tuesday to observe Boita Bandana and sail miniature boats in the memory of the State’s maritime history. They assembled in the wee hours and sang popular ‘Boita’ songs. Toy boats were lit with lamps, betel leaves, crackers, fruits and coins, making the sea at Gopalpur light up a spectacular view. To mark the occasion, Ganjam Hotel Association organised cultural programmes at Gopalpur where speakers recalled the rich maritime legacy of Kalinga. Various Silk City organisations, including Tailika Vasya Samaj, organised the programmes.

At Malkangiri, thousands of people of all age groups gathered at Old Balisagar pond early in the morning and set sail miniature boats filled with grains, betel leaves and nuts and diyas, singing ‘Aa Kaa Maa Boi’. A large traditional boat was also set sail in the pond to recreate a legendary tale related to ‘Boita Bandana’.

People also set afloat miniature boats in other water bodies in the town. ‘Boita Bandana’ was also celebrated in Balimela, Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Govindpalli and Khairput areas of the district. Similar celebrations were witnessed across Koraput district and Keonjhar.

Two youths drown

Berhampur: Two youths drowned on Tuesday while sailing boats in separate incidents in Rayagada district. The deceased are Suman Behera, a diploma student, who drowned in Nagavali river near Rayagada town and Santosh Jena, a Plus-III student, who died in Bansadhara river near Gumuda. Both of them slipped and were dragged away by the water current. Their bodies were later fished out by the fire brigade personnel.