Engage CFH workers, say trade unions  

PARADIP: Paradip Port Workers’ Union, Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union and Utkal Port and Dock Workers’ Union have stated that many stevedores, who handle cargo operations, are not engaging more than 340 Clearing, Forwarding and Handling (CFH) workers. They are preferring machines over wage labour, the union members said.

Last month, these unions had sought the intervention of Paradip Port Trust management committee to engage the CFH workers. The committee had, however, stated that it had no administrative control over the recruitment of CFH workers.

The Ministry of Shipping had issued directions in September, 2014 to amend clause 14 of the CFH Scheme, 1994 under Section 111 of Major Port Trust (MPT) Act, 1963 for listing of employers. Accordingly, it had been decided by PPT Board that stevedores licensed by it would be deemed as employers and no separate registration is required for the purpose.