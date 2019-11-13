Home States Odisha

‘Fake’ doctor serving at PHC for three years  

With Health dept turning a deaf ear, villagers file RTI to obtain documents of doctor’s qualification
 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Has the largescale vacancies of doctors in the State allowed an open playing ground for “fakes” at grassroots level? Allegations of such an “unqualified and fake” doctor serving as medical officer (MO) at a PHC here, not for days but three years, has rattled people of the area. The doctor, Padmanabhan Mukhi Karwa posted at Nuagaon New PHC since 2016, has been carrying on despite serious questions being raised on his qualifications, thanks to the apathy of district health administration in verifying his credentials and clearing the air. An enquiry pending against Karwa has also not made any progress.

The patients and people of the area first suspected him as he allegedly could not prescribe medicines or even spell out names of medicines and diseases. They approached the Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) but as no action was taken, they sought refuge with RTI and obtained documents of his qualifications.

They allegedly found serious anomalies in the documents. He had secured third division in both matriculation and intermediate examinations but had presented MBBS certificate of VSS Medical College & Hospital, now VIMSAR under Sambalpur University. The MBBS certificate also did not appear genuine and needed verification.

Based on it, villagers filed another complaint against the alleged fake doctor with the CDM & PHO. They alleged that he had studied in Odisha but produced medical registration certificate from Bihar Medical Council. They pointed out that he had briefly served at the South Eastern Railway Hospital at Bondamunda and Hi-Tech MCH, but made a vanishing act when authorities suspected his qualification. 

Incidentally, the CDM & PHO on September 24 had summoned him to appear with original documents for preliminary inquiry. Following this, the office of the CDM & PHO in October had sent copies of his medical certificate and other documents for verification to the Sambalpur University.Sources in the CDM & PHO office claimed that a reminder has been sent to the Sambalpur University three days back and the Bihar Medical Council in Patna also requested to verify authenticity of the doctor’s certificates.
Karwa, did not respond to calls.

