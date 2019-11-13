Odisha CM seeks bi-monthly report card from BJD legislators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After teaching lessons of 'simplicity', 'decency' and 'hard work' to party MLAs and MPs, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday settled down to real business with party legislators. Delivering a clear message to party MLAs that their activities are monitored, the BJD supremo asked the legislators to submit bi-monthly report cards.

"You all know that MPs are submitting bi-monthly activity reports to me. Now onwards, you will submit your bi-monthly report card to me," Naveen said adding, he will review their performance.

The BJD president constituted a 4-member committee comprising Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Usha Devi, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Kishore Mohanty to prepare the reporting format and contents.

Presiding over the BJD legislature party meeting on the Assembly premises ahead of the Winter Session, the Chief Minister asked party MLAs to remain present in the House during this session of the Assembly. He asked Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick to send him a report on daily attendance of party MLAs in the House at 11.30 am every day.

"If anyone of you wants to go on leave for two or more days, you will have to seek my permission," Naveen said. He informed the party MLAs that he will review their performance in the House.

"The members should actively participate in debates. I would be particularly watching the performance of first-time members," the BJD boss said.

Emphasising the use of technology by MLAs, the Chief Minister advised them to work in accordance with the government's 5T (team work, transparency, technology, time leading to transformation) policy and ensure that benefits of all Government programmes reach intended beneficiaries.

He further suggested the MLAs to dedicate their full time for the welfare of the citizens and reiterated that the people of Odisha are their real masters. "The mandate of Patkura and Bijepur by-election is again a reminder of how much faith people have in BJD. This makes all of us work hard in a committed manner for the people of the state," he said.

Stating that he welcomes constructive criticism from the Opposition members, Naveen said the state government is ready for discussion on any issue to be raised by the Opposition.

After returning to power for a record fifth time, the Chief Minister had told his ministers to submit monthly report cards on the steps taken by their departments for implementing the BJD election manifesto.