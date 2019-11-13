Pension doled out to dead persons

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration has unearthed a pension scam in Debabhumi panchayat under Aska blockPensions under different social security schemes were doled out to five beneficiaries of Debabhumi who have long been dead. Relatives of the deceased had withdrawn pension with forged signatures and when the fraud was detected, they returned the amount to the panchayat’s account.

The scam was unearthed after the names of the dead beneficiaries and the amount sanctioned to them were read out under ‘Prakata Bachan’ programme on October 23. According to a directive of Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, ‘Prakata Bachan’ meetings will be organised in every panchayat. These meetings will be attended by anganwadi workers, Asha Karmis, ward members, sarpanch, PEO and people of all the villages under the panchayat.

During the meeting at Debabhumi, it was revealed that pension amount of `2,500 was availed for Kamala Sahu, `1,500 for Sashi Behera, `1,500 for Sashi Nahak, `1,000 for Ahalya Panigrahi and `5,00 for Baidhar Sahu. All the beneficiaries, surprisingly have been long dead. Some villagers present at the meeting found out the fraud and raised objections. During inquiry, it was found that relatives of the five dead beneficiaries had withdrawn the pension amount with forged signatures.

Later, the authorities collected the amount from the relatives and deposited it in the panchayat’s account. However, the role of Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO) of Debabhumi came under scanner as he was not able to detect the irregularity.On October 25, advocate Ajit Kumar Chowdhury complained to the Chief Secretary about the irregularities following which the Social Security Department ordered Ganjam Collector to launch an investigation into the matter and submit report.

In August last year, PEO of Khandadeuli Arun Mallick had allegedly swindled `62,400 pension amount of 14 beneficiaries in a similar manner. According to official sources, as many as 2,20,560 beneficiaries in 22 blocks and 17 urban areas of the district are receiving various pensions under ‘Madhu Babu Pension Yojana’. Of them, 1,16,945 are getting old-age pension, 60,394 widow pension, 28,311 disability pension, 1,817 AIDS-affected pension.