RMC, RDA under fire for inaction on encroachment

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In an open letter, former chairperson of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Rashmibala Mishra on Tuesday flayed inaction of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) towards illegal activities of socio-cultural organisations.Mishra alleged that many organisations, clubs and Kalyan Mandaps have encroached on Government land worth over `100 crore and set up structures in violation of rules. These facilities are used for commercial gains which benefit only a handful at the cost of the State exchequer.

She further claimed that when RMC has imposed higher holding tax on denizens and charged them for door-to-door garbage collection, these structures neither disclosed their incomes nor paid a portion of the money collected to the Government. “Moreover, despite producing tonnes of garbage, they were exempted from charges by the RMC,” she said.

“Before my tenure ended in 2013, then Rourkela Municipality Council had passed a resolution to bring these facilities under its control. But neither the RMC nor the RDA in subsequent years has done anything. This violates the 5T initiative of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” Mishra said “These activities can take place only with support from Government officials and politicians,” she said. Mishra addressed the letter to the RMC Commissioner and RDA Secretary Dr Yeddula Vijay, copies of which were sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.

