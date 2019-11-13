Three dead after motorcycle collides with truck

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Three persons died after their motor-cycle collided head-on with a potato-laden truck on NH-16 near Patharapada within Panikoili police limits here on Tuesday. They were identified as Jagannath Panda of Narapada, Sipun Dalei and Indramani Dalei of Tandara village. Police said the trio was crossing the road near Patharapada village when their bike collided with the truck coming from Kolkata.

While one of them died on the spot, two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. However, they succumbed to injuries during treatment. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the truck. Panikoili IIC Ajay Kumar Jena said the truck driver has been arrested. Further investigation is on.