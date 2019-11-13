Home States Odisha

With Mo Sarkar, 5T, Bijepur win, BJD ready to take on Opposition

Post-Bijepur victory and the State Government’s smooth handling of the cyclone Bulbul which affected six coastal districts, the ruling BJD MLAs are in an upbeat mood.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the opposition political parties, BJP and Congress, get ready to corner the Government over several issues during the winter session of the Assembly beginning on Wednesday, the ruling BJD seems to be in an advantageous position following the victory of the party’s candidate with a record margin in the by-poll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency held on October 21.

Post-Bijepur victory and the State Government’s smooth handling of the cyclone Bulbul which affected six coastal districts, the ruling BJD MLAs are in an upbeat mood. Though the Congress and BJP have announced their intentions to adopt an aggressive posture during the session, ruling BJD sources maintained that the Opposition does not have any general issue to embarrass the Government. “Individual and region-specific issues would not have much of an impact,” a senior BJD leader said.

Besides, the Mo Sarkar programme and 5T initiative launched by the State Government from October 2 has also evoked good response from common people across the State though the opposition political parties are critical about this. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced several projects in the health sector for improvement of services at the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). 

The Government has also taken up project for beautification of Puri and implementation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) with an estimated cost of `3208 crore for three years has already started. In the first year, 2019-20, `719 crore will be spent on the project. 
“These issues will be discussed at the meeting of the BJDLP scheduled on Wednesday,” senior BJD legislator and former government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy told this paper.

The first supplementary budget for 2019-20 of around Rs 8300 crore will be placed in the Assembly by the Government on the first day of the session on Wednesday. The Government had placed budget of Rs 1,39,000 crore for 2019-20.Meanwhile, the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held here on Tuesday to discuss strategy for the winter session.

The meeting presided by CLP leader Narasingh Mishra decided to demand a discussion on the Mo Sarkar programme and 5T initiative launched by the Government. Mishra said deteriorating law and situation, rampant corruption at all levels of the Government and other urgent issues will be raised by the Congress members during the session.The BJPLP which met on Monday also decided to corner the Government over a range of issues including growing crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation, Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said.

