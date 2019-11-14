45,965 ineligible persons availed KALIA aid in Odisha: Agriculture Ministry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 45,965 ineligible persons have availed the monetary assistance under KALIA scheme.

In his written reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Arun Sahu said Rs 2552.64 crore was disbursed to 51,05,290 farmers under KALIA scheme.

As per government reports, 45,965 persons have been identified as ineligible to get cash benefits extended by the government. These bogus beneficiaries have received an assistance of Rs 22.98 crore. Steps are being taken to recover the money from them, the Minister said.



The highest number of 2,838 bogus beneficiaries are from Kalahandi district followed by 2,705 cases in Jajpur district, 2,658 cases in Keonjhar district and 2,536 cases in Ganjam district.

The Minister said block-wise list of actual beneficiaries is being prepared. The final list will be published online. In September, Sahoo claimed that 3.41 lakh of the total beneficiaries do not deserve the assistance. Later, he revised the figure of bogus beneficiaries to 32,000.