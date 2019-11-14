Fake doctor arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The free run of the fake doctor employed at the Nuagaon new Primary Health Centre (PHC), Padmanava Mukhi Karuwa, ended with his arrest by Sundargarh police on Wednesday.



SP Soumya Mishra said on receiving complaint, police conducted a preliminary investigation and arrested Karuwa from his residence at Sector-15 of Rourkela.

Earlier on Tuesday night, District Chief Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra had lodged a complaint against the fake doctor with Sundargarh Town police. Mishra said acting on a previous request for inquiry from the Sundargarh district administration, VIMSAR authorities on Tuesday confirmed that no medical student in the name of the fake doctor existed in the batch of 2002.



Basing on Mishra’s complaint, a cheating case was registered. The fake doctor was produced in court later in the evening.



Karuwa was posted at the PHC since August, 2016.